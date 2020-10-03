Interzone (ITZ) Market Cap Reaches $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,565.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03290741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.02079032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00433163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00979686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00580383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048739 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010434 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

