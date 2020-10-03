Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Reaches $17.25 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00262766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.01523294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00169607 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

