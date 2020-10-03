Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $249.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 5% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $249.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01522272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00171468 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.