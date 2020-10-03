IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.58 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Bilaxy, Binance and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00044179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.30 or 0.05468321 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy, Coineal, Gate.io and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

