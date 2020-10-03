Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after buying an additional 178,462 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

