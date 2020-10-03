JUST Price Reaches $0.0343 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $77.44 million and $36.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00263528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01521243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00171420 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

