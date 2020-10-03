JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Down 0.1% This Week

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. JUST Stablecoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00267489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.01522882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00170094 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network.

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.