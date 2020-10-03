King DAG (KDAG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $880,879.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $880,879.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00268040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.01521557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00169653 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

