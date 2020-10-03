Kleros Achieves Market Cap of $35.75 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $35.75 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001410 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,744,587 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

