Klimatas Trading Down 8.6% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $16,591.82 and approximately $624.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00296773 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00398990 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012999 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008078 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

