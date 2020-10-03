Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $231,104.10 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,310,845 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog.

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

