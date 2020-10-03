Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $15.12 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.