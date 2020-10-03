Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.06% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 35.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

