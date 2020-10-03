Lightning Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $239,296.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $239,296.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00012481 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00433949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.