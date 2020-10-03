Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of LNGLF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Liquefied Natural Gas has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

