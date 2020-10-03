LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,221.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $752,215.26 and $3,221.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

