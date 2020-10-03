LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,694.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 27.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $536,556.52 and approximately $2,694.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00082096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000355 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021282 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008147 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.