LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,694.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $536,556.52 and approximately $2,694.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00082096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000355 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021282 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008147 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

