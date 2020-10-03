LockTrip Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $761.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $761.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

