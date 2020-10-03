LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $765,547.95

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $765,547.95 and $6,038.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 10,860,433 coins and its circulating supply is 9,853,200 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

