Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MDOUF opened at $15.75 on Friday. Maisons du Monde has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maisons du Monde in a report on Monday, August 17th.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.