Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Manna has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003336 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,377.65 or 1.36229320 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,843,069 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,025 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

