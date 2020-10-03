Manna (MANNA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Manna has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003320 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14,134.88 or 1.33913652 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,842,628 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,008 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

