Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Short Interest Update

Marathon Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,557,500 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 5,766,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of OBNNF stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

About Marathon Gold

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.