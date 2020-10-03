Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,241.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $274,038.78 and $10,241.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00629397 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00030076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.03878703 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 11,877.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.