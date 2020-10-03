Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,086.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $268,315.19 and $8,086.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00623794 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030904 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.73 or 0.03813626 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000766 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.