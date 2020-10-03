Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $352,562.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $352,562.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00263173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01525697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00169865 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

