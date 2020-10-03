MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Down 0.9% This Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $69.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001587 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.01520411 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

