Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,694,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 10,831,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,077.1 days.

Shares of MMTOF stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mitsubishi Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.