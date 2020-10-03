Mobius (MOBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $629.80 Million

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 623.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Mobius token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00011579 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, OTCBTC and Stellarport. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $629.80 million and $159,436.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mobius has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00264573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01521890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00169945 BTC.

About Mobius

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Stellarport and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mobius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

