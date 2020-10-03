Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) vs. First Pacific (NASDAQ:FPAFY) Head to Head Contrast

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and First Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net 1 UEPS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Net 1 UEPS Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Net 1 UEPS Technologies is more favorable than First Pacific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Net 1 UEPS Technologies and First Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies $151.00 million 1.29 -$78.36 million ($1.70) -2.00 First Pacific $8.05 billion 0.14 -$253.90 million N/A N/A

Net 1 UEPS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Pacific.

Risk and Volatility

Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Pacific has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Net 1 UEPS Technologies and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies -36.06% -31.30% -15.76% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Net 1 UEPS Technologies beats First Pacific on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment primarily offers welfare benefit distribution services for the South African government; and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans and bank accounts. It also sells prepaid products, such as electricity and airtime, hardware and software, and life insurance products. In addition, this segment distributes mobile subscriber starter packs; and provides financing and project management services to develop and maintain a tower network, as well as operates Money4Jam, a micro-jobbing platform that connects companies and job-seekers for the completion of micro-jobs through mobile phone technology. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Australasia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, fixed broadband, and mobile networks. It also manufactures and distributes a range of food products, including noodles, dairy products, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, beverages, wheat flour, and pasta; breeds seeds; cultivates oil palm, rubber, sugar cane, and other crops; and offers cooking oils, margarines, and shortenings. In addition, the company offers packaged bread and other related goods, and meal components; explores for, mines, and produces gold, copper, and silver; and produces sugar and ethanol. Further, it is involved in the operation of gas-fired power plant; electricity generation and distribution; provision of water distribution and sewerage services; and operation of toll roads, hospitals, and rail lines, as well as offers logistics services. First Pacific Company Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.