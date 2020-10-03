NIX Price Reaches $0.0748 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. NIX has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $135,161.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NIX has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,555.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.98 or 0.03306266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.02091359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00433949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00971216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00592407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00048671 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010236 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $50.98, $7.50, $32.15, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.