Noir (NOR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $249.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Noir has a market capitalization of $128,076.59 and approximately $249.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00267489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.01522882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00170094 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,349,239 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.