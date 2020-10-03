Noku Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $522.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00262766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.01523294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00169607 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

