Novacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $774.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Novacoin has a market cap of $400,488.85 and $774.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00047835 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,566.56 or 1.00009451 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001649 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152788 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.