NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0003

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $479.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00021877 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

