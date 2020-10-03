Observer Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Observer has a market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $270,492.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Over the last week, Observer has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00263528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01521243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00171420 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

