ODUWA (OWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19,410.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $19,410.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004803 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00047670 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,568.19 or 1.00035577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00152791 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

