OneRoot Network (RNT) Trading 7% Lower This Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $947,143.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.97 or 0.05347284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009467 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.