Opacity (OPQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $858,621.92

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Opacity has a market cap of $858,621.92 and approximately $54.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00262751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.01522272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00171468 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

