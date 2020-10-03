Opacity Trading Down 1.1% This Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Opacity has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $847,049.69 and $97.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00262766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.01523294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00169607 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

