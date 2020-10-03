Open Platform 1-Day Volume Tops $100,028.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market cap of $808,116.24 and $100,028.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00264573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01521890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00169945 BTC.

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

