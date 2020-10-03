Open Platform Market Cap Tops $740,694.73 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $740,694.73 and $77,969.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00261763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01522704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00171052 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

