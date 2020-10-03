Origin Protocol Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.66 or 0.05347020 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033513 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,275,933 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

