Patientory Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $402,194.22 and approximately $575.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00044098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05472086 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009476 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

