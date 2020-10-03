Patron Market Cap Achieves $456,279.19 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $456,279.19 and approximately $3,869.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00268040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.53 or 0.01521557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN, IDAX, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

