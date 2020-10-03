PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Down 34.3% This Week

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. PAXEX has a total market cap of $3,708.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.01188684 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000273 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000406 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

