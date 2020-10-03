Paxos Standard Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $233.29 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00264573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01521890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00169945 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

