Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00261763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01522704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00171052 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.