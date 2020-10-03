PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. PAYCENT has a market cap of $190,572.10 and approximately $7.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 40.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00263528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.01521243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00171420 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

